Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $88.90. 2,086,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

