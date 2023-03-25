Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 18.6% of WJ Interests LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WJ Interests LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $22,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,088,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.90. 2,086,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

