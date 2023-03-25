Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.27. 3,009,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

