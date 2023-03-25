Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.01

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.01 and traded as high as $29.31. Vericel shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 253,076 shares trading hands.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 143,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 43.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

