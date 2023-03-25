Veritaseum (VERI) One Day Volume Hits $1,645.76

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $70.07 million and approximately $1,645.76 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $32.60 or 0.00118163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

