Vertcoin Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $143,910.17 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,418.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00331598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00589392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00453295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,391,485 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.