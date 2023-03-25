VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Wolfe Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,538,000 after acquiring an additional 321,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,153 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.