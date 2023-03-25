VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICIGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.