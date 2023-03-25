VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.79.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:VICI opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.
VICI Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
