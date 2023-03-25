VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.79.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

