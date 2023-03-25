Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.