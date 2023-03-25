VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.65

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as low as $7.80. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 127,676 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

