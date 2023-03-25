Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:VOS opened at €40.75 ($43.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €29.30 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €43.25 ($46.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €40.60 and its 200 day moving average is €38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.