Vow Self Reported Market Cap Tops $79.96 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Vow token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $79.96 million and $338,138.20 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

