Walken (WLKN) Price Tops $0.0511 on Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and $2.29 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Walken has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,624 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

