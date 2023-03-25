Walken (WLKN) Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and $2.24 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,624 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

