Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

WMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.5 %

WMG opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

