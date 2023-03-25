WAX (WAXP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.79 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $165.11 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,423,841,539 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,423,559,966.458008 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06769607 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,746,989.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

