WAXE (WAXE) Price Reaches $68.05 on Major Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $68.05 or 0.00246342 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $173,695.22 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

