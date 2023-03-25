WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Critical Contrast

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WCF Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Malvern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp 17.72% 4.68% 0.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp $37.33 million 3.15 $6.95 million $0.90 17.10

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

