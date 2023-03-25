Wells Fargo & Company Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

