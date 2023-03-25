Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 626.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

