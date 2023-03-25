Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 340.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

NYSE:TGT opened at $156.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.59. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

