Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.16 and its 200 day moving average is $171.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

