WhiteCoin Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $46.49 million and approximately $698,373.39 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00332569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020830 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015785 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003626 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

