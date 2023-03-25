WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $704,065.99

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $46.97 million and $704,065.99 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00333696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021015 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015887 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003594 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.