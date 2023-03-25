Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after buying an additional 575,034 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after buying an additional 308,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,608,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VO stock opened at $201.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.