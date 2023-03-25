Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,481 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

