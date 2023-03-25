Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

