Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WITGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $3.90 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.10.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.49.

Wipro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Wipro has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WITGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Wipro by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 769,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 122,898 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 102,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Wipro by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,038,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 532,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

