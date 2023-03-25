WJ Interests LLC Acquires Shares of 150 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Lam Research accounts for 0.1% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research Trading Down 4.1 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded down $21.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.06. 1,396,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,877. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.38 and a 200-day moving average of $445.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.