WJ Interests LLC Buys New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. W. P. Carey makes up about 0.1% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 745,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

