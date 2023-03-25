WJ Interests LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Tesla by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.41. 116,531,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,547,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.