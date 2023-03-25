Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $88.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WH opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,854,000 after buying an additional 1,067,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,088,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.