Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XPER. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Xperi Stock Performance

Xperi stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

About Xperi

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 59.5% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,179 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 184.4% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 51.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

