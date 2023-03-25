ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $560,338.73

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. ZClassic has a market cap of $560,338.73 and $38.97 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00128939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00056746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

