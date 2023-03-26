14,061 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

