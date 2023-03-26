1,937 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTV traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.27. 3,009,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.