21,301 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of CANO remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,037. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cano Health

CANO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

