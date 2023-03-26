24,870 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ferguson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $348,412,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after buying an additional 514,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($116.66) to GBX 9,890 ($121.45) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($122.31) to GBX 9,630 ($118.26) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($140.00) to £128 ($157.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Shares of FERG opened at $129.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

