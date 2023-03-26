2U’s (TWOU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.09.

2U Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in 2U by 660.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

