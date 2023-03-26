2U’s (TWOU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.09.

2U Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in 2U by 660.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.