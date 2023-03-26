3,901 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,901 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in HP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

HP stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.