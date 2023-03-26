535 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock opened at $265.37 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $274.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.10 and its 200-day moving average is $224.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.06.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

