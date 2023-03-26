705,180 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 705,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.