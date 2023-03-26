7,541 Shares in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.04. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.