8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGHT. Wedbush began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.24.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EGHT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of 8X8

In other news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,199 shares of company stock valued at $179,781. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in 8X8 by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in 8X8 by 18.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.