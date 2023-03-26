Aave Price Tops $72.83 (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $52.06 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Aave token can now be bought for about $72.83 or 0.00260715 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aave

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

