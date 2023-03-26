Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 2,076 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $88.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.