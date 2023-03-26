Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 38,969 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

