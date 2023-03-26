Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

