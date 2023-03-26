Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.