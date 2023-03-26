Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VIG stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

